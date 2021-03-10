Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $25

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] gained 21.22% on the last trading session, reaching $15.94 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Aemetis to Review Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on March 11, 2021.

via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings report:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Aemetis Inc. represents 20.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $394.67 million with the latest information. AMTX stock price has been found in the range of $14.6101 to $17.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 3417787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTX shares is $9.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2016, representing the official price target for Aemetis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for AMTX stock

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 112.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 677.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2324.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.34 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.22, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.44 and a Gross Margin at +6.29. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.50. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 336.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 219.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

There are presently around $67 million, or 43.50% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,731,349, which is approximately 57.163% of the company’s market cap and around 10.19% of the total institutional ownership; PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,485,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.54 million in AMTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.36 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly 49.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 2,671,692 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 357,499 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,096,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,126,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,595,366 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 118,401 shares during the same period.