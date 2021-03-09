Yellow Corporation [YELL] Revenue clocked in at $4.51 billion, up 69.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ: YELL] price surged by 27.33 percent to reach at $1.61. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2021.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of first quarter 2021.

For Yellow less-than-truckload, the percent change 2021 from 2020:.

A sum of 3905936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Yellow Corporation shares reached a high of $7.75 and dropped to a low of $5.93 until finishing in the latest session at $7.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Yellow Corporation [YELL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yellow Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

YELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Yellow Corporation [YELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.30. With this latest performance, YELL shares gained by 20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 309.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for Yellow Corporation [YELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yellow Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yellow Corporation [YELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.25 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. Yellow Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for YELL is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.82. Additionally, YELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yellow Corporation [YELL] managed to generate an average of -$1,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Yellow Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Yellow Corporation [YELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 39.90% of YELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELL stocks are: PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,460,271, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,247,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.85 million in YELL stocks shares; and FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $8.71 million in YELL stock with ownership of nearly -4.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yellow Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ:YELL] by around 6,241,635 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,380,353 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,475,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,097,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,148,804 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,020,549 shares during the same period.