XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $70

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] plunged by -$1.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $30.65 during the day while it closed the day at $26.92. The company report on March 8, 2021 that XPeng Inc – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

XPeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74472.

XPeng Inc. stock has also loss -24.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPEV stock has declined by -48.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.40% and lost -37.15% year-on date.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $22.27 billion, with 827.38 million shares outstanding and 327.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.10M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 40298193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for XPEV shares from 25 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.47.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.17. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -44.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.51 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.08, while it was recorded at 29.17 for the last single week of trading.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.94 and a Gross Margin at -20.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.04.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -62.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.58. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$205,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.18%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,217 million, or 26.50% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 10,379,425, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.37% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,379,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.41 million in XPEV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $270.07 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 76.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 55,016,455 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 25,677,189 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 38,797,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,490,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,163,297 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 14,111,446 shares during the same period.