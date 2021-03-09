why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.45

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] closed the trading session at $29.31 on 03/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.86, while the highest price level was $30.20. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 47,577,947 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $30.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to 5,000,000 additional ordinary shares.

The Offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repurchase all of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s, a subsidiary of the Company, exchangeable senior notes due 2026, which are currently held by an affiliate of L Catterton, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.26 percent and weekly performance of -1.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.73M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 42393960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $29.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 14 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.78, while it was recorded at 31.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.98 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -98.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,069 million, or 57.00% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,488,699, which is approximately 13.084% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,175,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.4 million in NCLH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $299.63 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 17159.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 343 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 53,554,990 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 22,076,730 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 97,303,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,934,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,559,096 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,445,818 shares during the same period.