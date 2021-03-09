why Gevo Inc. [GEVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.50

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] price surged by 4.44 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Gevo to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Earlier.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter 2020 financial results ended December 31, 2020 from March 18, 2021 to March 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST (2:30 p.m. MST).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To participate in the conference call on March 17, 2021, please dial (833) 729-4776 (inside the U.S.) or (830) 213-7701 and reference the access code 3178466#.

A sum of 28819234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 34.79M shares. Gevo Inc. shares reached a high of $8.28 and dropped to a low of $6.88 until finishing in the latest session at $7.29.

The one-year GEVO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.57. The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock. On September 26, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GEVO shares from 9 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 121.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.59. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -38.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 581.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 417.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.08, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gevo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.61 and a Gross Margin at -51.54. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.04.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -27.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.17. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$502,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

GEVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91 million, or 7.90% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,599,010, which is approximately -43.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,570,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.03 million in GEVO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.08 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 22098.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 6,901,280 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 4,257,455 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,349,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,508,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,391 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 558,632 shares during the same period.