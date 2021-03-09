why Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.20

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [NYSE: CBD] slipped around -13.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.87 at the close of the session, down -77.30%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock is now -72.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBD Stock saw the intraday high of $4.26 and lowest of $3.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.46, which means current price is +1.31% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 607.01K shares, CBD reached a trading volume of 7194413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBD shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CBD stock performed recently?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.56. With this latest performance, CBD shares dropped by -74.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.47 for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.81, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.35 and a Gross Margin at +23.31. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for CBD is now 6.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.97. Additionally, CBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] managed to generate an average of $9,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao go to 21.30%.

Insider trade positions for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]

There are presently around $86 million, or 10.20% of CBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBD stocks are: CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD. with ownership of 8,044,306, which is approximately -4.151% of the company’s market cap and around 57.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 4,142,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.03 million in CBD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.61 million in CBD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [NYSE:CBD] by around 1,760,703 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,501,526 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 18,078,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,340,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 739,558 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 242,199 shares during the same period.