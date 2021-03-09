why C3.ai Inc. [AI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $135.56

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a low on 03/08/21, posting a -12.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $83.61. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Infor and C3 AI Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable Enterprise AI Industry Applications.

Broad Alliance Designed to Deliver Rapid Development of AI Applications Across All Industries.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, and Infor, an ERP technology cloud leader, announced a wide-ranging strategic alliance designed to jointly expand enterprise-class artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across applicable industries to extend Infor’s native machine learning capabilities. This will allow Infor to explore expansion of its industry offerings into edge scenarios and analyze ways to provide deeper capabilities beyond standard Infor offerings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9258985 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 15.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.89%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $7.85 billion, with 100.93 million shares outstanding and 68.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 9258985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $135.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $193, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 13.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.96.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.93.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.17, while it was recorded at 91.82 for the last single week of trading.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings analysis for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $3,582 million, or 44.50% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 16,206,631, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 10,813,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.08 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $369.82 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 42,839,104 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,839,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,839,104 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.