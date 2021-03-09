Wall Street Analyst Initiated ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: CLPT] closed the trading session at $17.34 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.01, while the highest price level was $19.87. The company report on March 5, 2021 that ClearPoint Neuro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results.

Company Reports Record Revenues.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.13 percent and weekly performance of -25.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 327.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 67.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 399.43K shares, CLPT reached to a volume of 2350257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1734.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

CLPT stock trade performance evaluation

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.96. With this latest performance, CLPT shares dropped by -27.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 327.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 263.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.90, while it was recorded at 21.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.48 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.86.

Return on Total Capital for CLPT is now -36.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,019.86. Additionally, CLPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,001.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. go to 30.00%.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39 million, or 11.60% of CLPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 595,076, which is approximately 30.741% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PARIAN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 463,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.03 million in CLPT stocks shares; and CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.64 million in CLPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:CLPT] by around 1,332,284 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 120,551 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 798,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,251,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 943,949 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 51,599 shares during the same period.