Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTI] traded at a low on 03/05/21, posting a -6.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.99. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Announces $30 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products (“Pluristem” or the “Company”), announced it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 4,761,905 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $6.30 per share in a registered direct offering, for gross proceeds of $30 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering. This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239890) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1335174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stands at 12.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.16%.

The market cap for PSTI stock reached $168.71 million, with 25.66 million shares outstanding and 23.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 907.70K shares, PSTI reached a trading volume of 1335174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has PSTI stock performed recently?

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.29. With this latest performance, PSTI shares dropped by -22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.37 for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128156.52 and a Gross Margin at -6726.09. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126747.83.

Return on Total Capital for PSTI is now -74.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, PSTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] managed to generate an average of -$199,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTI.

Insider trade positions for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]

There are presently around $26 million, or 17.10% of PSTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,959,344, which is approximately 127.076% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 287,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in PSTI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.03 million in PSTI stock with ownership of nearly 38.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTI] by around 2,790,964 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 599,306 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,867,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,257,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 333,374 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 461,689 shares during the same period.