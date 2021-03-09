TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] is -37.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [NYSE: TPGY] traded at a low on 03/08/21, posting a -10.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.12. The company report on March 3, 2021 that EVBox to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

EVBox Group, a leading provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles (“EV”), announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in March:.

Deutsche Bank Startups Virtual “Bus Tour” on March 5;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2331393 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. stands at 22.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.21%.

The market cap for TPGY stock reached $564.20 million, with 35.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, TPGY reached a trading volume of 2331393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is set at 3.13

How has TPGY stock performed recently?

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.68, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [TPGY]

61 institutional holders increased their position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. [NYSE:TPGY] by around 24,216,970 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,216,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPGY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,216,970 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.