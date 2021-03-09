Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] is 65.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] slipped around -1.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.68 at the close of the session, down -20.68%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Super League Gaming Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provide a business update. A summary of results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 987-6716International dial-in number: (630) 652-5945Conference ID: 8866978.

Super League Gaming Inc. stock is now 65.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLGG Stock saw the intraday high of $5.57 and lowest of $4.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.10, which means current price is +98.31% above from all time high which was touched on 03/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, SLGG reached a trading volume of 8857037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGG shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Super League Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SLGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has SLGG stock performed recently?

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.96. With this latest performance, SLGG shares gained by 32.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1916.05 and a Gross Margin at +11.62. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2830.17.

Return on Total Capital for SLGG is now -244.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -922.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -922.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -315.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] managed to generate an average of -$557,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Earnings analysis for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super League Gaming Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGG.

Insider trade positions for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.20% of SLGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 320,665, which is approximately 79.517% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 100,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in SLGG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.38 million in SLGG stock with ownership of nearly 83.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Super League Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGG] by around 318,511 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 238,443 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 242,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,041 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 186,523 shares during the same period.