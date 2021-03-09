SunTrust lifts Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.98%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that PREIT Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

PREIT (NYSE: PEI) intends to release its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 after market trading closes on Thursday, March 11, 2021. As previously announced, and due to COVID-19, the Company has withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance issued on February 25, 2020.

Management has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday March 12, 2021, to review the Company’s results and future outlook. To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-885-9139 (domestic toll free), or 1-647-689-4441 (international), and request to join the PREIT call, Conference ID 4671799, at least fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time as callers could experience delays. Investors can also access the call in a “listen only” mode via the internet at the Company’s website, preit.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the Internet broadcast. Financial and statistical information expected to be discussed on the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, PEI stock dropped by -4.98%. The one-year Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock forecast points to a potential downside of -91.0. The average equity rating for PEI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $157.48 million, with 77.40 million shares outstanding and 65.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, PEI stock reached a trading volume of 2284367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

PEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, PEI shares dropped by -12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8266, while it was recorded at 1.7960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2028 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.13 and a Gross Margin at +34.79. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for PEI is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 409.04. Additionally, PEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] managed to generate an average of $268,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

PEI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 540.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust go to 1.00%.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 14.30% of PEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEI stocks are: CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 1,909,508, which is approximately 42.621% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,412,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 million in PEI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.31 million in PEI stock with ownership of nearly -53.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI] by around 2,018,475 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 14,815,018 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,106,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,726,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 637,965 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,231,094 shares during the same period.