RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] gain 50.53% so far this year. What now?

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RAVE] closed the trading session at $1.37 on 03/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.15, while the highest price level was $1.43. The company report on February 5, 2021 that RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 27, 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.53 percent and weekly performance of 8.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 210.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, RAVE reached to a volume of 3831305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2015, representing the official price target for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on RAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

RAVE stock trade performance evaluation

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.73. With this latest performance, RAVE shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1466, while it was recorded at 1.2070 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8288 for the last 200 days.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.50 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.21.

Return on Total Capital for RAVE is now 14.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,254.27. Additionally, RAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,128.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] managed to generate an average of -$192,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 37.40% of RAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAVE stocks are: WATCHMAN GROUP, INC. with ownership of 212,450, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 148,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in RAVE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.18 million in RAVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RAVE] by around 211,433 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 260,660 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 285,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAVE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,713 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 98,759 shares during the same period.