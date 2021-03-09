RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] Is Currently -6.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ: RADA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.16%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that RADA Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4,500,000 Ordinary Shares.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (“RADA”) (NASDAQ and TASE: RADA), a global defense technology company, announced the pricing of its public offering of 4,500,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds to RADA from this offering are expected to be approximately $51.75 million before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by RADA.

RADA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 ordinary shares on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on or about March 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, RADA stock rose by 133.27%. The one-year RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.64. The average equity rating for RADA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $504.39 million, with 43.86 million shares outstanding and 39.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 768.93K shares, RADA stock reached a trading volume of 1264874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADA shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98.

RADA Stock Performance Analysis:

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, RADA shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.31, while it was recorded at 12.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.92 and a Gross Margin at +37.18. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for RADA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.37. Additionally, RADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] managed to generate an average of $23,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.

RADA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RADA.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [RADA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $155 million, or 56.59% of RADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RADA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 2,148,331, which is approximately -30.058% of the company’s market cap and around 6.78% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 1,428,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.42 million in RADA stocks shares; and MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $16.37 million in RADA stock with ownership of nearly 1.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ:RADA] by around 2,902,664 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,723,318 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,883,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,509,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RADA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,529,961 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,135,514 shares during the same period.