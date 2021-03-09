Phunware Inc. [PHUN] moved up 19.08: Why It’s Important

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] price surged by 19.08 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Phunware to Present at the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which is being held virtually on March 15-17.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Phunware management has recorded the presentation, which is available for replay here, and will be attending one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

A sum of 3653144 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.63M shares. Phunware Inc. shares reached a high of $1.59 and dropped to a low of $1.32 until finishing in the latest session at $1.56.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.33. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -27.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7864, while it was recorded at 1.5160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2465 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.20% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,157,878, which is approximately 113.79% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 278,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in PHUN stocks shares; and STA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 11.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 933,627 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 768,696 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 461,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,163,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,575 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 648,561 shares during the same period.