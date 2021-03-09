Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $1.09 billion, down -4.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a low on 03/08/21, posting a -5.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.52. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced a multi-million dollar expansion of its relationship with 3M. 3M has chosen to expand its use of Palantir’s Foundry platform to support its digital transformation, assisting in the build out of a dynamic supply chain that enables the global manufacturer to respond nimbly to changes in demand across tens of thousands of products.

“In an increasingly complex world, the success of our business depends on our ability to respond quickly to changing facts on the ground,” said Brig Knott, 3M’s Vice President, End to End Service, Operations & Lean Six Sigma. “In the midst of a global pandemic and significant changes to our demand across products, the Foundry platform enabled us to react quickly and effectively. We’re excited to expand this work across the 3M enterprise.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 93549396 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 11.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.85%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $42.37 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.63M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 93549396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $25.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 10 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.36, while it was recorded at 23.85 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $7,259 million, or 18.70% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 41,011,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,350,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.05 million in PLTR stocks shares; and 72 INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $657.67 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 221,059,060 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 75,088,629 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,203,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,351,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,866,652 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 48,642,493 shares during the same period.