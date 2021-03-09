Orchard Therapeutics plc [ORTX] is 80.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchard Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ORTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.54%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Be The Match BioTherapies® Announces Expansion of Multi-Year Strategic Alliance with Orchard Therapeutics to Support European Commercial Launch of Libmeldy™.

Be The Match BioTherapies will provide streamlined supply chain services in support of Orchard’s commercial-stage gene therapy in Europe.

Be The Match BioTherapies, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, announced an expansion of their multi-year partnership with Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, to include supply chain services in support of the upcoming commercial launch of Libmeldy™ (autologous CD34+ cells encoding the ARSA gene), Orchard’s gene therapy recently approved in Europe for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).

Over the last 12 months, ORTX stock dropped by -27.08%. The average equity rating for ORTX stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $778.89 million, with 100.02 million shares outstanding and 81.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ORTX stock reached a trading volume of 4717288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Orchard Therapeutics plc [ORTX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Orchard Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Orchard Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ORTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchard Therapeutics plc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 299.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

ORTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Orchard Therapeutics plc [ORTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, ORTX shares gained by 25.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Orchard Therapeutics plc [ORTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orchard Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchard Therapeutics plc [ORTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6863.51 and a Gross Margin at -10.25. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5856.61.

Return on Total Capital for ORTX is now -61.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchard Therapeutics plc [ORTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.60. Additionally, ORTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orchard Therapeutics plc [ORTX] managed to generate an average of -$683,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Orchard Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

ORTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orchard Therapeutics plc posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORTX.

Orchard Therapeutics plc [ORTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $468 million, or 62.60% of ORTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 12,315,213, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,244,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.63 million in ORTX stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $54.27 million in ORTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchard Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Orchard Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ORTX] by around 4,247,881 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 9,047,963 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 46,599,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,895,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORTX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 975,849 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 5,496,904 shares during the same period.