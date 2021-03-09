Net Element Inc. [NETE] Revenue clocked in at $62.90 million, down -26.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ: NETE] surged by $1.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.32 during the day while it closed the day at $10.28. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Mullen Technologies and NexTech Batteries Will Deliver the Most Advanced Lithium Sulfur Battery Technology Available.

Lithium sulfur batteries offer significant weight and cost advantages over industry incumbent lithium-ion; NexTech’s superior high voltage battery packs are projected to be 60% lighter and promise to improve the vehicles efficiency and increase range significantly; These more efficient, energy dense and safer batteries will catapult Mullen’s EV vehicle lineup ahead of any competitor.

Mullen Technologies, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announces a strategic partnership with NexTech Batteries Inc. as an EV battery supplier and key partner for battery development and technologies.

Net Element Inc. stock has also loss -8.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NETE stock has inclined by 6.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 57.19% and lost -26.31% year-on date.

The market cap for NETE stock reached $49.45 million, with 4.50 million shares outstanding and 4.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, NETE reached a trading volume of 2973708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Net Element Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NETE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Net Element Inc. [NETE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, NETE shares dropped by -23.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NETE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Net Element Inc. [NETE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 10.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Net Element Inc. [NETE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.59 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. Net Element Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.94.

Return on Total Capital for NETE is now -38.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.45. Additionally, NETE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] managed to generate an average of -$78,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.Net Element Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Net Element Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NETE.

There are presently around $6 million, or 11.40% of NETE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NETE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,514, which is approximately 19.722% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in NETE stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.64 million in NETE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Net Element Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ:NETE] by around 227,610 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 173,471 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 153,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NETE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,616 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 41,193 shares during the same period.