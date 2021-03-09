Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gain 40.30% so far this year. What now?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.39 during the day while it closed the day at $1.33. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Motus GI to Present Pure-Vu GEN2 System at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ICD-10 Reimbursement Code Committee Meeting.

Company seeking to garner reimbursement for certain procedures utilizing its Pure-Vu System.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced that it will present its request for an ICD-10 code at a Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) meeting on March 9th. The request to CMS is part of a broader strategy to obtain reimbursement for certain procedures utilizing the Pure-Vu System to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during colonoscopy.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -11.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOTS stock has inclined by 40.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.39% and gained 40.30% year-on date.

The market cap for MOTS stock reached $40.88 million, with 30.42 million shares outstanding and 26.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, MOTS reached a trading volume of 7264397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 204.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

MOTS stock trade performance evaluation

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.92. With this latest performance, MOTS shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4232, while it was recorded at 1.2630 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1535 for the last 200 days.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21870.09 and a Gross Margin at -235.51. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21575.70.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -102.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.95. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$471,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 36.30% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,210,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,806,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.06 million in MOTS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.67 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 4369.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 558,120 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,688,150 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,165,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,412,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,888 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 108,613 shares during the same period.