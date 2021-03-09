Market cap of Seer Inc. [SEER] reaches 3.06B – now what?

Seer Inc. [NASDAQ: SEER] loss -13.73% or -6.89 points to close at $43.29 with a heavy trading volume of 1206613 shares. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Seer to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021.

Seer, Inc., (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Monday, March 29, 2021. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.

If we look at the average trading volume of 438.34K shares, SEER reached to a volume of 1206613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seer Inc. [SEER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEER shares is $69.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Seer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Seer Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seer Inc. is set at 6.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7641.77.

Trading performance analysis for SEER stock

Seer Inc. [SEER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for Seer Inc. [SEER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.74, while it was recorded at 49.36 for the last single week of trading.

Seer Inc. [SEER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seer Inc. [SEER] shares currently have an operating margin of -14554.31. Seer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13825.86.

Return on Total Capital for SEER is now -28.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Seer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.00 and a Current Ratio set at 21.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seer Inc. [SEER]

There are presently around $1,473 million, or 73.00% of SEER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEER stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,567,168, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 5,840,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.85 million in SEER stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $234.87 million in SEER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Seer Inc. [NASDAQ:SEER] by around 34,035,487 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,035,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEER stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,035,487 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.