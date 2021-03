Market cap of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] reaches 51.21M – now what?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] gained 12.30% on the last trading session, reaching $1.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Predictive Oncology’s, Skyline Medical Division, Developing Generation 3 Direct-to-Drain Automated Fluid Waste Management System.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that its Skyline Medical Division is renewing developing a new Generation 3 STREAMWAY ® System for direct-to-drain fluid waste management. The new device will see no change to its intended use and will not require a separate 501(k) submission with the Food and Drug Administration.

Some of the key changes to the new generation product will include a 25% size reduction, a portable wall mounting plate to simplify installation thus reducing installation costs, an automated dripless system that ensures optimal reliability when changing out the filters between procedures, modularized subassemblies which will streamline assembly and servicing, a new drop down cover design that allows for access to the core of the unit also for easier servicing, a new software providing state of the art on screen graphics with the latest technology to allow for on screen training as needed, a reduction in both electrical and mechanical internal connections increasing vacuum efficiency, eliminating relays and I/O’s (input/output) through a newly developed integrated PC board providing for real time fluid waste measurement. Lastly, this new design will be smaller, lighter, easier to install with the goal of improving operator reliability, reducing manufacturing costs, increasing durability and simplifying servicing.

Predictive Oncology Inc. represents 45.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.21 million with the latest information. POAI stock price has been found in the range of $1.20 to $1.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 4436277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for POAI stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.38. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2625, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1772 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.39. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1373.71.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -149.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -335.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -343.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.20. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$605,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 358,289, which is approximately 28.619% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 37,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $28000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 148,503 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 46,956 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 259,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,377 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 46,956 shares during the same period.