Market cap of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] reaches 573.72M – now what?

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTX] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.7199 during the day while it closed the day at $8.63. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Poseida Therapeutics Provides Update on Key Programs and Developments During R&D Day.

Virtual R&D Day featuring key opinion leaders and Poseida’s scientific team members to be held , at 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, announced that the Company plans to highlight its clinical and preclinical pipeline progress during a virtual R&D Day to be held , February 24, 2021 beginning at 10am ET.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -21.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSTX stock has declined by -21.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.48% and lost -21.33% year-on date.

The market cap for PSTX stock reached $573.72 million, with 54.97 million shares outstanding and 37.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 357.31K shares, PSTX reached a trading volume of 1063240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

William Blair have made an estimate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.83. With this latest performance, PSTX shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.48% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for PSTX is now -152.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -252.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.10. Additionally, PSTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [PSTX] managed to generate an average of -$580,718 per employee.Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. go to 2.70%.

There are presently around $227 million, or 42.70% of PSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,273,001, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,967,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.87 million in PSTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.36 million in PSTX stock with ownership of nearly 62.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTX] by around 2,121,035 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,195,948 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 23,008,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,325,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,747 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 711,945 shares during the same period.