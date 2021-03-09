Market cap of dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] reaches 327.00M – now what?

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [NYSE: DMYI] slipped around -1.8 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.90 at the close of the session, down -14.17%. The company report on March 9, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (“dMY Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DMYI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which dMY Technology, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with IonQ, Inc., (“IonQ”), a Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company, and result in IonQ becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, dMY Technology shareholders will retain ownership of only 15.1% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the dMY Technology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 629.92K shares, DMYI reached a trading volume of 5655404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. III is set at 1.09

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI], while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading.

