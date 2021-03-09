Market cap of AMMO Inc. [POWW] reaches 400.33M – now what?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] traded at a low on 03/08/21, posting a -12.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.04. The company report on March 2, 2021 that AMMO, Inc. Issues Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 of $120 Million.

– Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Expected to be in excess of $20 Million -.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, anticipates reporting annual revenue of $120 million for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to surpass $20 million in Fiscal Year 2022 alongside the revenue growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1888587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMMO Inc. stands at 17.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.19%.

The market cap for POWW stock reached $400.33 million, with 68.68 million shares outstanding and 53.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, POWW reached a trading volume of 1888587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMMO Inc. [POWW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has POWW stock performed recently?

AMMO Inc. [POWW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.76. With this latest performance, POWW shares dropped by -17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 368.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

AMMO Inc. [POWW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.91 and a Gross Margin at -35.69. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.49.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -38.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.36. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$115,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for AMMO Inc. [POWW]

There are presently around $9 million, or 2.10% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI with ownership of 453,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 103,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in POWW stocks shares; and PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD, currently with $0.6 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 1,462,345 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,466,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,400 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.