Market cap of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] reaches 14.26B – now what?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] closed the trading session at $21.47 on 03/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.65, while the highest price level was $21.705. The company report on March 8, 2021 that American Airlines Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes and New Term Loan by American and Its AAdvantage Subsidiary.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) announced that the Company’s subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc. (“American”), and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd., a newly formed Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated with limited liability and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and American, intend to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers of $2,500,000,000 senior secured notes due 2026 and $2,500,000,000 senior secured notes due 2029 (collectively, the “Notes”) and to enter into a $2,500,000,000 senior secured term loan credit facility (the “New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility”) concurrent with the closing of the offering of the Notes. American and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd. will be co-issuers of the Notes and co-borrowers under the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility. The Notes and the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility will be guaranteed by the Company and certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. The offering of the Notes is not conditioned upon the closing of the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility, and the closing of the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility is not conditioned upon the closing of the offering of the Notes. The final terms and amounts of the Notes and the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility are subject to market and other conditions and may be materially different than expectations.

The Notes and New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility will be secured on a pari passu senior basis by a first-priority security interest in American’s AAdvantage program, including American’s rights under certain related agreements, intellectual property and other collateral related to the AAdvantage program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.14 percent and weekly performance of 1.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 65.68M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 39389623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $13.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82.

AAL stock trade performance evaluation

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 23.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.48, while it was recorded at 21.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.33 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,000 million, or 51.70% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,198,918, which is approximately 9.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,666,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $675.89 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 8.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 71,906,531 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 16,512,544 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 237,633,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,052,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,004,799 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,034,249 shares during the same period.