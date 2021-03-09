Market Analysts see Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] price plunged by -8.92 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on February 27, 2021 that UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences.

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming March virtual investor conferences:.

Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Date: March 3, 2021Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. ET.

A sum of 1274503 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 933.24K shares. Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares reached a high of $6.748 and dropped to a low of $5.42 until finishing in the latest session at $6.13.

The one-year UBX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.15. The average equity rating for UBX stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $4, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on UBX stock. On August 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UBX shares from 31 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

UBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, UBX shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unity Biotechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UBX is now -64.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, UBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] managed to generate an average of -$838,541 per employee.Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

UBX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBX.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 61.00% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,583,617, which is approximately -5.54% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,803,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.31 million in UBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.66 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly 6.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 2,349,013 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,159,546 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,390,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,899,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 842,977 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 745,823 shares during the same period.