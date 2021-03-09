Market Analysts see Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLAY] slipped around -2.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.39 at the close of the session, down -6.50%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor page of Relay’s website under Events and Presentations. Within 24 hours following the fireside chat, an archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to one year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About Relay TherapeuticsRelay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Built on unparalleled insights into protein motion and how this dynamic behavior relates to protein function, Relay Therapeutics aims to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable, with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The Company’s Dynamo platform integrates an array of leading-edge experimental and computational approaches to provide a differentiated understanding of protein structure and motion to drug these targets. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -10.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RLAY Stock saw the intraday high of $39.20 and lowest of $33.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.37, which means current price is +11.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 656.02K shares, RLAY reached a trading volume of 1199983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLAY shares is $58.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on RLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

How has RLAY stock performed recently?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, RLAY shares dropped by -25.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.94, while it was recorded at 39.17 for the last single week of trading.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RLAY is now -20.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.95. Additionally, RLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] managed to generate an average of -$617,254 per employee.Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 46.10 and a Current Ratio set at 46.10.

Insider trade positions for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]

There are presently around $3,210 million, or 96.30% of RLAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLAY stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 27,904,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP III, LLC, holding 10,551,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.51 million in RLAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $178.06 million in RLAY stock with ownership of nearly -1.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Relay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RLAY] by around 4,583,070 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 7,237,457 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 74,030,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,850,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLAY stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,104,800 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 656,823 shares during the same period.