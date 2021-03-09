Market Analysts see Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ONDS] loss -19.97% on the last trading session, reaching $9.54 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Ondas Holdings Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Successfully drove early adoption of proprietary wireless connectivity solutions in rail and drone markets.

Completed $34.5 million public offering and Nasdaq listing, providing financial foundation for growth.

Ondas Holdings Inc. represents 19.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $231.82 million with the latest information. ONDS stock price has been found in the range of $9.10 to $12.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 561.74K shares, ONDS reached a trading volume of 1034794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONDS shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Ondas Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ondas Holdings Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.91.

Trading performance analysis for ONDS stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.33. With this latest performance, ONDS shares dropped by -24.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 11.39 for the last single week of trading.

Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4797.99 and a Gross Margin at +55.68. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6052.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS] managed to generate an average of -$881,370 per employee.Ondas Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ondas Holdings Inc. [ONDS]

There are presently around $15 million, or 5.90% of ONDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONDS stocks are: HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 400,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 million in ONDS stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $2.09 million in ONDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ondas Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Ondas Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ONDS] by around 1,573,053 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,573,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONDS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,573,053 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.