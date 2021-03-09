Market Analysts see Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gaining to $253. Time to buy?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] slipped around -17.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $123.00 at the close of the session, down -12.40%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Futu launches moomoo, an intuitive and technologically immersive, one-stop investment platform in Singapore.

moomoo empowers the nation’s savviest to take greater ownership of their financial future.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) announced the official launch of its one-stop investment platform, moomoo, in Singapore. In tandem with the Company’s second anniversary of its NASDAQ listing, Futu also unveiled the opening of its new regional headquarters in Singapore to better serve the Southeast Asia region.

Futu Holdings Limited stock is now 168.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUTU Stock saw the intraday high of $142.86 and lowest of $122.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 204.25, which means current price is +161.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.80M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 11837938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $114.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 20.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.81.

How has FUTU stock performed recently?

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.76. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 311.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 846.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.59, while it was recorded at 139.31 for the last single week of trading, and 51.03 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +75.64. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.61.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 8.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.41. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $24,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Futu Holdings Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 17.25%.

Insider trade positions for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $4,012 million, or 52.80% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. with ownership of 6,336,714, which is approximately 49.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC, holding 3,288,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.46 million in FUTU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $341.65 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 7790.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 18,173,942 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,666,681 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 10,773,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,613,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,654,258 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,817 shares during the same period.