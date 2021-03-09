Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Stock trading around $12.38 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.54%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Marathon Oil Announces 2021 Capital Budget and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

$1B Maintenance Budget Continues to Prioritize FCF and Balance Sheet Strength.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported a fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $338 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net loss was $98 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $418 million, or $428 million before changes in working capital.

Over the last 12 months, MRO stock rose by 81.26%. The one-year Marathon Oil Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.23. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.30 billion, with 792.00 million shares outstanding and 787.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.42M shares, MRO stock reached a trading volume of 32867216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $10.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 140.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 58.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.90 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 12.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,677 million, or 71.40% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,511,702, which is approximately 10.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 63,899,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $791.07 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $657.89 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 2.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 53,169,588 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 45,024,805 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 441,156,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,350,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,808,880 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 9,802,229 shares during the same period.