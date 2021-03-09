Koss Corporation [KOSS] moved up 27.54: Why It’s Important

Koss Corporation [NASDAQ: KOSS] closed the trading session at $18.85 on 03/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.00, while the highest price level was $20.38. The company report on February 6, 2021 that Law Offices Of Gary R Carlin APC Adds Six Hedge Funds, Nine Brokers, And Thirteen Stocks To Robinhood Class Action.

A class action lawsuit filed in California Southern District Court on January 28, 2021 has been amended to include six hedge fund companies worth billions of dollars, a total of ten online brokers who manipulated the stock market, and the thirteen stocks involved.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 447.97 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 769.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 636.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, KOSS reached to a volume of 9789876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Koss Corporation [KOSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koss Corporation is set at 10.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOSS in the course of the last twelve months was 92.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

KOSS stock trade performance evaluation

Koss Corporation [KOSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, KOSS shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 769.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1420.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Koss Corporation [KOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.72, while it was recorded at 16.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Koss Corporation [KOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koss Corporation [KOSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.64 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. Koss Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.54.

Return on Total Capital for KOSS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, KOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] managed to generate an average of -$12,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Koss Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Koss Corporation [KOSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 9.10% of KOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOSS stocks are: MINERVA ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 210,553, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 152,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in KOSS stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $1.5 million in KOSS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Koss Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Koss Corporation [NASDAQ:KOSS] by around 5,164 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4,543 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 598,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 608,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOSS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.