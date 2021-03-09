JP Morgan lifts AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AnaptysBio Inc. [NASDAQ: ANAB] loss -33.80% or -9.96 points to close at $19.51 with a heavy trading volume of 7500849 shares. The company report on March 8, 2021 that AnaptysBio Reports Imsidolimab POPLAR Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Moderate-to-Severe Palmoplantar Pustulosis (PPP) Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint.

Imsidolimab treatment did not demonstrate statistically significant improvement over placebo in PPPASI change from baseline at week 16 primary endpoint.

Imsidolimab was generally well tolerated and no serious or severe adverse events were reported in the drug arm of the trial.

It opened the trading session at $18.50, the shares rose to $20.40 and dropped to $18.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ANAB points out that the company has recorded 17.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 366.02K shares, ANAB reached to a volume of 7500849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANAB shares is $33.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AnaptysBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for AnaptysBio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnaptysBio Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.07.

Trading performance analysis for ANAB stock

AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.45. With this latest performance, ANAB shares dropped by -30.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.35, while it was recorded at 26.68 for the last single week of trading, and 22.33 for the last 200 days.

AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.84. AnaptysBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.57.

Return on Total Capital for ANAB is now -5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.09. Additionally, ANAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB] managed to generate an average of -$212,032 per employee.AnaptysBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AnaptysBio Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANAB.

An analysis of insider ownership at AnaptysBio Inc. [ANAB]

There are presently around $546 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANAB stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,223,324, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,628,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.29 million in ANAB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.32 million in ANAB stock with ownership of nearly 7.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnaptysBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in AnaptysBio Inc. [NASDAQ:ANAB] by around 4,030,399 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,170,524 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 18,776,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,977,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANAB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,118,741 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,065,412 shares during the same period.