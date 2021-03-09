Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI] moved up 61.74: Why It’s Important

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GLSI] jumped around 14.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.20 at the close of the session, up 61.74%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Greenwich LifeSciences Hires Industry Expert, Dr. Jaye Thompson, to Manage Phase III Clinical Trial for Recurring Breast Cancer.

Actively involved in over 200 clinical trials.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

30 years experience in managing clinical trials and FDA interactions, leveraging biostatistics PhD.

Compared to the average trading volume of 950.21K shares, GLSI reached a trading volume of 7200735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is set at 5.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has GLSI stock performed recently?

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.62, while it was recorded at 28.08 for the last single week of trading.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 0.90% of GLSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,296, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in GLSI stocks shares; and SKYOAK WEALTH, LLC, currently with $0.19 million in GLSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GLSI] by around 111,377 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLSI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,774 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.