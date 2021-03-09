For Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], Analyst sees a rise to $31. What next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] plunged by -$1.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.90 during the day while it closed the day at $29.77. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Occidental Petroleum Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73159.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock has also gained 7.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OXY stock has inclined by 81.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 136.46% and gained 71.98% year-on date.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $26.55 billion, with 933.10 million shares outstanding and 929.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.98M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 22631042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $24.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Societe Generale raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $26, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 33.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.25 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.08, while it was recorded at 29.48 for the last single week of trading, and 16.62 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +2.57. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.96.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.82. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -5.15%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,683 million, or 69.70% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 120,216,247, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 97,574,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in OXY stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $2.64 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 49,967,493 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 42,756,381 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 534,837,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,561,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,784,487 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 9,241,273 shares during the same period.