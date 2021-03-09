For comScore Inc. [SCOR], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

comScore Inc. [NASDAQ: SCOR] traded at a low on 03/05/21, posting a -9.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.93. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Comscore Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Call.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, ahead of the Company’s special stockholder meeting scheduled for March 9, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2064482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of comScore Inc. stands at 11.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.09%.

The market cap for SCOR stock reached $244.80 million, with 71.22 million shares outstanding and 60.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 860.96K shares, SCOR reached a trading volume of 2064482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about comScore Inc. [SCOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCOR shares is $4.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for comScore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $7 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for comScore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SCOR stock. On April 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SCOR shares from 30 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for comScore Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has SCOR stock performed recently?

comScore Inc. [SCOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.73. With this latest performance, SCOR shares dropped by -23.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.36 for comScore Inc. [SCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

comScore Inc. [SCOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and comScore Inc. [SCOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +100.00 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. comScore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.46.

comScore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for comScore Inc. [SCOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, comScore Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for comScore Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for comScore Inc. [SCOR]

There are presently around $153 million, or 70.70% of SCOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCOR stocks are: WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 6,484,199, which is approximately 8.187% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,487,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.08 million in SCOR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.79 million in SCOR stock with ownership of nearly 3.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in comScore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in comScore Inc. [NASDAQ:SCOR] by around 6,919,961 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 7,366,240 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 38,099,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,385,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCOR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,122 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,132,184 shares during the same period.