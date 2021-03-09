For Citigroup Inc. [C], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.85%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING: Citi Launches Digitized Documentation for Cross-Border Payments.

New offering combines electronic cross-border payments and associated documentation on same platform, cutting days off execution of cross-border payments in South Africa.

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.The updated release reads:.

Over the last 12 months, C stock rose by 17.85%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.16. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.84 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 2.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.58M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 27304187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $79.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on C stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 47 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 465.71.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 15.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.72 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.03, while it was recorded at 70.31 for the last single week of trading, and 53.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

C Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 1.28%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $114,655 million, or 77.50% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,301,533, which is approximately -0.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,739,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.25 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.41 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

809 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 142,429,769 shares. Additionally, 813 investors decreased positions by around 110,629,213 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 1,334,521,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,587,580,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 277 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,988,049 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 8,524,794 shares during the same period.