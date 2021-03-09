Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] is -12.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] closed the trading session at $5.17 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.34, while the highest price level was $5.70. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Elys Game Technology Comments on the Status of Legislation to Legalize Single Event Sports Betting in Canada.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, commented on the status of legislation, Bills C-218 and C-13, to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada. The Company is continuing to monitor legislative developments regarding Bill C-218 that passed on February 17th with overwhelming bi-partisan support by a margin of 303 votes in favor to 15 votes against. Bill C-218 is now proceeding to hearings before the Justice Committee. Meanwhile, Bill C-13, an Act to Amend the Criminal Code, a similar bill regarding the legalization of single-event sports betting, is anticipated to be taken up by the House of Commons in the near future with additional hearings set for March 9th and 11th.

Both of the proposed bills concern changes to the federal criminal code aimed at decriminalizing single-event sports betting. The proposed changes would allow provinces and territories to regulate and license single-event sports betting, potentially paving the way for lucrative opportunities for private businesses and service providers to access a legalized market in Canada.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.37 percent and weekly performance of -12.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 221.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 82.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, ELYS reached to a volume of 1406797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, ELYS shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.07.

Return on Total Capital for ELYS is now -20.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.01. Additionally, ELYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] managed to generate an average of -$138,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.10% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 327,749, which is approximately 225.953% of the company’s market cap and around 63.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 83,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in ELYS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 389,765 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,732 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 127,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,235 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 400 shares during the same period.