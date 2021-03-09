Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $8

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSL] traded at a high on 03/08/21, posting a 12.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.81. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Consolidated Communications Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) (“Consolidated”) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Consolidated Communications, Inc. (“CCI”), priced an offering (the “Offering”) of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes bear interest at a rate of 5.000% per annum, payable semi-annually on April 1 and Oct. 1, commencing on Oct. 1, 2021. The Offering will result in total gross proceeds of $400 million. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur, and the Notes are anticipated to be issued, on or about Mar. 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed by Consolidated and certain of its existing and future wholly-owned subsidiaries. CCI intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay a portion of the term loans outstanding under CCI’s Credit Agreement, dated as of Oct. 2, 2020, as amended by Amendment No.1, dated as of Jan. 15, 2021, pay fees and expenses in connection with the Offering and use the remaining net proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1321324 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stands at 8.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.78%.

The market cap for CNSL stock reached $493.11 million, with 77.55 million shares outstanding and 71.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 454.99K shares, CNSL reached a trading volume of 1321324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNSL shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNSL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $8 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNSL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CNSL stock performed recently?

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.96. With this latest performance, CNSL shares gained by 16.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.98 and a Gross Margin at +32.09. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for CNSL is now 5.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 579.02. Additionally, CNSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 572.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL] managed to generate an average of $10,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 283.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [CNSL]

There are presently around $407 million, or 77.00% of CNSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNSL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,470,328, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 6,352,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.26 million in CNSL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.53 million in CNSL stock with ownership of nearly 1.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSL] by around 8,094,111 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 4,359,662 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 47,307,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,761,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNSL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,103,706 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,329,302 shares during the same period.