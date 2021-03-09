Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] moved up 2.30: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $26.69 on 03/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.795, while the highest price level was $27.27. The company report on March 6, 2021 that Government of Canada announces funding for project to raise awareness against human trafficking.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.22 percent and weekly performance of 1.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.70M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 47848351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 26.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.09, while it was recorded at 27.29 for the last single week of trading, and 18.03 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & plc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,178 million, or 51.40% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,062,479, which is approximately 9.76% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 15.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 118,153,902 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 24,465,604 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 351,123,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,743,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,726,919 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 10,321,402 shares during the same period.