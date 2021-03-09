CareDx Inc [CDNA] Stock trading around $57.62 per share: What’s Next?

CareDx Inc [NASDAQ: CDNA] slipped around -6.91 points on Monday, while shares priced at $57.62 at the close of the session, down -10.71%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that CareDx Expands into the Pre-Transplant Kidney Space through TX Connect.

TX Connect adds 19,000 patient referrals for kidney transplant and continues CareDx’s focus on the patient journey.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that it has also acquired TX Services, LLC, provider of TX Connect, as part of its acquisition of TransChart in January 2021. TX Connect is a cloud-based service that allows nephrologists and dialysis centers to electronically submit referrals to transplant programs, closely follow and assist patients through the transplant waitlist process, and ultimately, through transplantation.

CareDx Inc stock is now -20.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDNA Stock saw the intraday high of $65.7954 and lowest of $57.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.83, which means current price is +1.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 799.26K shares, CDNA reached a trading volume of 1092173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CareDx Inc [CDNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNA shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CareDx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $47 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for CareDx Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $47, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CDNA stock. On October 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CDNA shares from 40 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareDx Inc is set at 6.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNA in the course of the last twelve months was 116.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has CDNA stock performed recently?

CareDx Inc [CDNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.03. With this latest performance, CDNA shares dropped by -35.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.35 for CareDx Inc [CDNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.08, while it was recorded at 68.96 for the last single week of trading, and 51.91 for the last 200 days.

CareDx Inc [CDNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareDx Inc [CDNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. CareDx Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.74.

Return on Total Capital for CDNA is now -11.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CareDx Inc [CDNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.54. Additionally, CDNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CareDx Inc [CDNA] managed to generate an average of -$39,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.CareDx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for CareDx Inc [CDNA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CareDx Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CareDx Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for CareDx Inc [CDNA]

There are presently around $2,918 million, or 99.60% of CDNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDNA stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,353,953, which is approximately 4.957% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,062,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.07 million in CDNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $221.88 million in CDNA stock with ownership of nearly 6.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CareDx Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in CareDx Inc [NASDAQ:CDNA] by around 7,680,151 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 6,762,042 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,205,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,648,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDNA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,339,204 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,859,420 shares during the same period.