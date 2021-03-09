Barclays slashes price target on Certara Inc. [CERT] – find out why.

Certara Inc. [NASDAQ: CERT] slipped around -4.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.37 at the close of the session, down -13.60%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Certara Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Issues Full Year 2021 Guidance.

Year-over-year 2020 revenue grew 17% to $243.5 million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raised $768.5 million in gross IPO proceeds for the Company and selling stockholders.

Compared to the average trading volume of 999.51K shares, CERT reached a trading volume of 2668877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Certara Inc. [CERT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERT shares is $36.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Certara Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Certara Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Certara Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERT in the course of the last twelve months was 120.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CERT stock performed recently?

Certara Inc. [CERT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.64 for Certara Inc. [CERT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.56, while it was recorded at 32.45 for the last single week of trading.

Certara Inc. [CERT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Certara Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Certara Inc. [CERT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Certara Inc. go to 25.95%.

Insider trade positions for Certara Inc. [CERT]

There are presently around $875 million, or 78.60% of CERT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERT stocks are: ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,526,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,947,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.72 million in CERT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.35 million in CERT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Certara Inc. [NASDAQ:CERT] by around 33,168,986 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,168,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERT stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,168,986 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.