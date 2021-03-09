Barclays lifts Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IDRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.36% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.46%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Idera Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

ILLUMINATE-301 Continues on Track for Data Later this Month.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Idera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IDRA) reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, IDRA stock rose by 226.28%. The average equity rating for IDRA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $218.67 million, with 36.29 million shares outstanding and 25.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 516.88K shares, IDRA stock reached a trading volume of 1858758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on IDRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.55

IDRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, IDRA shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 226.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA] managed to generate an average of -$3,520,687 per employee.Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

IDRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 153.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDRA.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 22.60% of IDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDRA stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,608,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,021,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.2 million in IDRA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.16 million in IDRA stock with ownership of nearly 5.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IDRA] by around 1,273,856 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 570,678 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,693,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,538,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDRA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 933,377 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,401 shares during the same period.