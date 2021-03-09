Autohome Inc. [ATHM] is -3.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Autohome Inc. [NYSE: ATHM] loss -12.50% or -13.76 points to close at $96.34 with a heavy trading volume of 3188315 shares. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Autohome Inc. Launches Hong Kong Public Offering.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) (the “Company”), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, announced the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Offering”) of 30,291,200 shares (the “Offer Shares”) and listing of its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “2518”.

The Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each representing four shares of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Investors in the Offering will only be able to purchase shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. Upon listing, the Hong Kong-listed shares will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

It opened the trading session at $107.70, the shares rose to $107.70 and dropped to $95.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATHM points out that the company has recorded 14.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 628.73K shares, ATHM reached to a volume of 3188315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Autohome Inc. [ATHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHM shares is $121.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Autohome Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $83.10 to $117.60. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Autohome Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $113, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autohome Inc. is set at 7.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.46.

Trading performance analysis for ATHM stock

Autohome Inc. [ATHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.31. With this latest performance, ATHM shares dropped by -24.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.46 for Autohome Inc. [ATHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.10, while it was recorded at 110.06 for the last single week of trading, and 96.39 for the last 200 days.

Autohome Inc. [ATHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autohome Inc. [ATHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.24 and a Gross Margin at +87.28. Autohome Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.33.

Return on Total Capital for ATHM is now 15.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autohome Inc. [ATHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, ATHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autohome Inc. [ATHM] managed to generate an average of $126,121 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Autohome Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Autohome Inc. [ATHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autohome Inc. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autohome Inc. go to 2.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Autohome Inc. [ATHM]

Positions in Autohome Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Autohome Inc. [NYSE:ATHM] by around 4,987,894 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 4,910,992 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 56,557,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,456,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,920 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 234,116 shares during the same period.