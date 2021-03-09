Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] stock Reiterated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $50

Ameresco Inc. [NYSE: AMRC] loss -10.70% on the last trading session, reaching $43.00 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,200,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $44.00 per share. The offering consists of 2,500,000 shares offered by Ameresco and 700,000 shares offered by certain selling stockholders. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares from Ameresco and up to 105,000 additional shares from a certain selling stockholder at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover overallotments, if any. The gross proceeds to Ameresco from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Ameresco, are expected to be approximately $110.0 million. Ameresco will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as lead joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities and William Blair are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Roth Capital Partners and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Ameresco Inc. represents 48.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.32 billion with the latest information. AMRC stock price has been found in the range of $37.70 to $46.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 523.18K shares, AMRC reached a trading volume of 3482824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRC shares is $74.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ameresco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Ameresco Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameresco Inc. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for AMRC stock

Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.72. With this latest performance, AMRC shares dropped by -31.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.48 for Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.33, while it was recorded at 52.30 for the last single week of trading, and 39.59 for the last 200 days.

Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.09 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Ameresco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Total Capital for AMRC is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.72. Additionally, AMRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] managed to generate an average of $47,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Ameresco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameresco Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameresco Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]

There are presently around $883 million, or 72.70% of AMRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRC stocks are: HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB with ownership of 1,993,477, which is approximately -6.896% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,679,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.21 million in AMRC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $63.66 million in AMRC stock with ownership of nearly -1.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameresco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Ameresco Inc. [NYSE:AMRC] by around 4,054,853 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,511,555 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,969,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,536,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,073,844 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 262,841 shares during the same period.