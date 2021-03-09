Tuesday, March 9, 2021
ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] moved down -6.28: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] loss -6.28% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2021 that ADMA Biologics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Plasma Summit.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced that Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Plasma Summit being held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.admabiologics.com/events-webcasts and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

ADMA Biologics Inc. represents 87.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $210.80 million with the latest information. ADMA stock price has been found in the range of $1.96 to $2.235.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 3982510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for ADMA stock

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -22.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.14 and a Gross Margin at -37.48. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.50.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -47.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -210.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.48. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 322.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$153,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $95 million, or 53.30% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,423,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.34 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.3 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 9.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 3,177,206 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,219,808 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 37,844,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,241,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,115 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,517,018 shares during the same period.

