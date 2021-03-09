Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] Stock trading around $5.22 per share: What’s Next?

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACOR] traded at a low on 03/05/21, posting a -23.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.22. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Acorda Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Sale of Manufacturing Operations to Catalent with net proceeds of ~$74 million.

Annual operating expenses cut by ~$40 million via sale, restructuring, and other reductions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1020212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stands at 16.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.27%.

The market cap for ACOR stock reached $64.31 million, with 47.70 million shares outstanding and 9.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ACOR reached a trading volume of 1020212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for ACOR shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

How has ACOR stock performed recently?

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, ACOR shares dropped by -29.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.81 and a Gross Margin at +78.09. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.11.

Return on Total Capital for ACOR is now -15.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.65. Additionally, ACOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [ACOR]

There are presently around $17 million, or 25.70% of ACOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACOR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 680,894, which is approximately 6.444% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 641,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 million in ACOR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.08 million in ACOR stock with ownership of nearly 560.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACOR] by around 1,117,121 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,084,705 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,025,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,227,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACOR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,021 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 655,997 shares during the same period.