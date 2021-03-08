Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Revenue clocked in at $682.20 million, up 4.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] gained 0.23% or 0.04 points to close at $17.80 with a heavy trading volume of 4797038 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Yatsen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020 on March 11, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call on March 11, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, YSG reached to a volume of 4797038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.32.

Trading performance analysis for YSG stock

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.60 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.43, while it was recorded at 18.39 for the last single week of trading.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.74 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.49.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.67. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 94,048,864 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,048,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,048,864 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.