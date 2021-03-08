Wells Fargo slashes price target on FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] – find out why.

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] closed the trading session at $33.21 on 03/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.52, while the highest price level was $33.4978. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Work Underway to Enhance The Illuminating Company’s Electric System in Eastern Cuyahoga County.

Upgrades will benefit more than 20,000 customers in the Solon area.

As part of its plan to modernize its electric distribution system in Ohio, The Illuminating Company, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is completing electrical grid upgrades in eastern Cuyahoga County to limit the frequency and duration of power outages. The work is part of an initial three-year phase of the company’s grid modernization plan and includes installation of new, automated equipment and technology in substations and along power lines serving more than 20,000 customers in parts of Solon, Chagrin Falls, Bedford Heights and nearby areas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.49 percent and weekly performance of 0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, FE reached to a volume of 5516490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FE stock. On September 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FE shares from 36 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.57, while it was recorded at 33.11 for the last single week of trading, and 32.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 342.43. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $82,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FirstEnergy Corp. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to -6.60%.

There are presently around $14,544 million, or 81.30% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,728,391, which is approximately -0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 38,231,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in FE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly -1.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 67,241,236 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 70,941,069 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 299,758,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,940,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,680,139 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 29,214,299 shares during the same period.