Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] gained 0.73% or 0.34 points to close at $47.20 with a heavy trading volume of 6182183 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Walgreens Find Care® Introduces New Service Providers to Address Need for Comprehensive Healthcare During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Walgreens broadens digital health marketplace with 15 new or expanded national and local providers offering cancer screening, diabetes management, vision and mental health services .

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Walgreens announced the expansion of its digital health platform, Walgreens Find Care®, to include 11 new and four expanded collaborations with service providers, offering easier access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new and expanded services span regional health systems and leaders in diabetes healthcare technology, hearing, vision, at-home COVID-19 testing, colon cancer screening, lab testing, mental health, musculoskeletal pain and non-surgical back and neck rehabilitation. With these additions, individuals can now access more than 45 national and local healthcare service providers through Walgreens Find Care®.

It opened the trading session at $47.10, the shares rose to $47.48 and dropped to $46.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBA points out that the company has recorded 26.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 6182183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $46.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on WBA stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WBA shares from 49 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.98, while it was recorded at 47.40 for the last single week of trading, and 41.44 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Total Capital for WBA is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.73. Additionally, WBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] managed to generate an average of $1,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 3.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $22,635 million, or 57.20% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,059,957, which is approximately -1.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,962,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.21 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 0.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 38,933,421 shares. Additionally, 620 investors decreased positions by around 52,692,266 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 387,920,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,546,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,082,090 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 10,913,662 shares during the same period.