Wall Street Analyst Downgrade BEST Inc. [BEST]. What else is Wall St. saying

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] traded at a high on 03/05/21, posting a 2.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.21. The company report on February 22, 2021 that BEST Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, or 10:00am Beijing Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4929691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BEST Inc. stands at 6.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.01%.

The market cap for BEST stock reached $832.51 million, with 246.62 million shares outstanding and 51.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, BEST reached a trading volume of 4929691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BEST Inc. [BEST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEST shares is $3.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEST stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEST in the course of the last twelve months was 173.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BEST stock performed recently?

BEST Inc. [BEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, BEST shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.78 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.93 and a Gross Margin at +5.57. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.58.

Return on Total Capital for BEST is now -3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BEST Inc. [BEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.73. Additionally, BEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BEST Inc. [BEST] managed to generate an average of -$3,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.21.BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for BEST Inc. [BEST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BEST Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for BEST Inc. [BEST]

There are presently around $191 million, or 33.80% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 12,224,050, which is approximately -7.595% of the company’s market cap and around 20.61% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.1 million in BEST stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $21.23 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly -4.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 15,219,945 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 21,799,405 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 49,226,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,246,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,235,568 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,813,493 shares during the same period.